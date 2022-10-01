Two Big Festivals in One Weekend in Kingston

The second weekend of October is going to be rocking in Kingston. There are two big and important festivals going on in one weekend in Kingston and you can be a part of both of them. Both of these festivals have become traditions in Kingston, and it’s going to be awesome to have them happening at the same time.

What’s Happening in Kingston?

The O+ (pronounced O Positive) festival is back in Kingston Friday, Oct. 7 - Sunday, Oct. 9. Not only is this a fun festival full of art and music that happens throughout Kingston, it also helps out the community. The idea behind the O+ Festival is that artists and musicians play and create art in exchange for health care. A festival that connects the artists with the wellness providers, and the whole community benefits. What an amazing concept that has turned out to be hugely successful. This year Mercury Rev headlines, and there will be over 40 musical acts playing throughout the weekend. You can get the full festival schedule and more information about the O+ Festival right here.

What Else is Happening?

The other big festival in Kingston that weekend is the Ulster County Italian Festival on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11AM - 8PM at the Kingston Waterfront. This has become an Ulster County Tradition and always draws big crowds. This festival includes great food (of course), live music on 2 stages, a huge fireworks display, and even shuttle buses to get you around. It’s going to be great and you can get more info right here.

Think you can handle two festivals in one weekend? I’m pretty sure you can. Especially when the two festivals are as awesome as the O+ Festival and the Ulster County Italian Festival. Just make sure you come hungry and ready to party.

