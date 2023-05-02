Officials say a Hudson Valley woman, who shouldn't have been behind the wheel to begin with is now facing multiple felonies after a recent arrest.

Newburgh Woman Arrested For Alleged Felony DWI

The New York State Police said in a press release that a driver was pulled over Saturday night for a traffic violation in the town of Newburgh. Troopers say that the driver was a 26-year-old woman from Newburgh who was determined to be intoxicated at the time after an investigation.

But it looks like she had had a prior brush with the law.

State police go on to say the suspect did not have a valid driver’s license and was currently on probation for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Leandra’s Law. Police say they arrested the suspect and she has now been charged with a number of felonies, including felony DWI.

Aggravated DWI in New York and the Potential Penalties

According to DWI Team, an Aggravated DWI essentially means that a driver was operating a vehicle while they had a BAC of at least 0.18%.

According to the Law Office of Stephen Bilkis and Associates, the penalties for an Aggravated DWI first offense is a maximum fine is $2,500 and a driver’s license suspension of one year.

A second Aggravated DWI in the past ten years can be punishable by a $5,000 fine and up to four years in prison.