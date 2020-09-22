Trick-Or-Treating Discouraged by CDC

It's the new no one wanted to hear.

Even though it's only September many people in the Hudson Valley, and around the nation for that matter, have been wondering where the fate of Halloween stood. Obviously, we were gearing up for the worst due to all the COVID-19 rules and regulations we've been dealt over the past 6 months.

On September 16th 2020, Governor Andrew Cuomo told News 12 Long Island "I would not ban trick-or-treaters going door-to-door." He added, "If you want to go for a walk with your child through the neighborhood, I'm not gonna tell you you can't take your child to the neighborhood, I'm not going to do that - I'll give you my advice and guidance and then you will make a decision what you do that night."

Will Gov. Cuomo's opinion change when he hears the latest from the CDC?

ABC7 NY is reporting that the Center for Disease Control, on Monday, September 21st, 2020, stated that they are "discouraging trick-or-treating" this Halloween season.

In a statement, the CDC explained the following are High-Risk Halloween activities that may lead to the spread of COVID-19:

Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door

Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors

Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors

Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19.

The CDC also offers suggestions for lower risk activities such as pumpkin carving,decorating your home, outdoor scavenger hunts and virtual Halloween costume contest.

They add "If you may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters."

There have been many suggestions as to how to have a fun, safe, COVID free Halloween like the candy chute idea or possibly a Halloween parades where drivers throw candy out of their vehicles.

Will you be trick-or-treating with your family this Halloween season?