Throughout the Hudson Valley, we have many intersections that are governed by street lights. Often, streets that have traditionally been just standard stop signs have been turned into actual traffic signals. We have even seen traffic signals change to traffic circles to keep the traffic flowing more easily.

It isn't often that an intersection that is well traveled is turned from a traffic light to a stop sign but that is the case at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Cedar Street in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

A social media post warns to expect delays in the area on September 1st, 2022 at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Cedar Street as it will become a 4 way stop.

Traffic Signal Change at Fairview and Cedar in the Town of Poughkeepsie

Fairview Avenue is a well-traveled road in the Town of Poughkeepsie and Cedar Street that intersects. It's busy as well. Fairview runs North and South, Cedar runs East to West. Fairview Avenue runs between Route 9G and Fulton Avenue and is a good route to use to cross through Poughkeepsie without using Route 9.

Where is Fairview Avenue in Poughkeepsie?

Cedar Street runs from Violet Avenue to Route 9G near Marist College. Both are residential streets with a 30 MPH speed limit. Converting the intersection from traffic lights to a 4-way stop is getting mixed comments on the Town of Poughkeepsie Facebook page where they posted the delay notice.

One of the comments made suggested that the intersection was at one time a four-way stop and was safer. This person also commented that the current light often gets sped through.

The concern has been raised by many that it will help because there is a children's playground park at the intersection so there are often pedestrians crossing to the park. Plus the road has many houses occupied by college students who walk Cedar Street to get to campus and back.

