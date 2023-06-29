The island dream life is right here in Upstate New York at this stunning Lake George estate.

Maybe like me, and well most of us, owning a $6.4 Million mansion is something you can only dream about. But, ya never know what the future will bring, so let's dream a little bit!

And by dreaming I mean touring below the beautiful Lake George Island mansion that just sold for $6.4 Million according to Albany Business Review, one of the last remaining "Millionaire's Row" homes on the lake.

According to Zillow, the Green Harbour Lane mansion rests on Cooper Point and features 14 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, and priceless Lake George views. The 3.3-acre estate also has 2 rental units: a 2-bedroom converted basement and another 4-bedroom cottage. Let's not forget about the almost 1,600 feet of lakefront and amazing panoramic Lake George views! You can take a tour of the main home below!

Lake George Island Retreat

Is this Secluded Lake George Paradise Home to your Next Retreat? We don't know enough people to help us cover the exorbitant costs, but this place appears to be worth every penny if you want to rent it out!