Top 5 Mocktails to Elevate Your Sober New York Christmas
Ahhhh Holiday drinking. It's where true memories are made. But what if you don't drink? No worries. Mocktails to the rescue.
Elevate your Christmas (or Hannukah or Kwanza or Festivus...) menu this year by making fun mocktails for the entire family to enjoy at the dinner table. If you make the drink cute enough and serve these ingredients in the fancy glasses you just bought from TJ Maxx, all the better. Everyone at your festivities will want what you're having. These five recommended mocktails give you and your loved ones another reason to be thankful this holiday season.
Try all or some or even just one of the scrumptious recipes for Thanksgiving inspired mocktails.
Candy Cane Martini Mocktail
This mocktail contains all your fave things. Fancy glass, crushed candy, cream soda and peppermint?
Cotton Candy Christmas Mocktail
You had me at edible glitter, cotton candy and strawberries.
Holiday Punch
Citrus and cinnamon and star anise, oh my!
Gingerbread Martini Mocktail
Creamy and Gingery with a cookie crumble rim.
Apple Cider Sangria
It's apple cider, but its also Sangria. Add some non-alcoholic wine and its party time.
Mona Chohfe contributed to this article.
