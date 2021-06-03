Top 3 Hudson Valley Sculpture Parks Worth Visiting

Have you ever just thought to yourself, road trip? Hop in the car solo, with a friend or other half and just adventure? I find that my best moments and most enjoyable moments have come from the spur of the moment opportunities in life.

I have also saved a bunch of places that I still want to visit in the Hudson Valley. Thankfully, over the years I have came across randomly or researched and found some cool places to visit. Whether you are into history, art or just learning some new, I have 3 places that you should check out.. Here are the top 3 sculpture parks in the Hudson Valley that I adore.

Storm King Art Center, New Windsor

With no surprise, my sister brought me here a few years back. She reminded that I had gone on a trip there when I was in elementary school which I don’t’ really remember. We were greeted by such nice staff and security, explored the grounds, and viewed the beautiful artwork. We took some cool pictures as well and had such a fun day together. On site, there were also bikes to rent to cruise around at your own speed. There is nothing quite like an open air museums.

To find out more about this top-rated sculpture park in the Hudson Valley, check out more details here.

Opus 40, Saugerties

The first time that I visited Opus 40, it took my breath away in one of the best ways possible. On one of my adventures upstate, I visited here and was so that I did. The grounds go back to 1903 and years later Harvey Fate took over and purchased the property. He was known as the founder of Bard College. He construed Opus 40 which is known as the “labyrinthine world” with everything made in stone. There are ramps, sculptures and an old pool and fountain to see. You can see the love he had for masonry work.

If you are interested in visiting Opus 40 this summer, you can purchase your tickets here.

Brunel Sculpture Garden, Boiceville

I passed Brunel Park on my way upstate and just visited it last weekend on my way home. I was interested in the artwork and grounds just by reading all about the history. Upon visiting, I was greeted by beautiful bushes of flowers and sculptures all around. Some of them were nestled in with the flowers while others were so big you could not miss them. This was the home of Emile Brunel which makes it so special that the legacy lives in. You can get a procure in the beginning to make sure that you spot all the sculptures. My favorite was Natache, ask about her.

To find out more details, visit the link here.

Have you ever visited any of these locations? Share your experience here.