Top 25 Golf Courses in the Hudson Valley:

This gallery brings the reader through not only some of the top golf courses in the Hudson Valley, but some of the most elegant golf courses in the world. Private courses such as Winged Foot, Sleepy Hallow, and Hudson National are staple courses in the realm of any golf fanatic. The geography and scenery along the Hudson River has provided some of the world's most renowned golf course architects—Seth Raynor, A.W. Tillinghast, Donald Ross—the freedom and pleasure to design golf holes through rolling terrain and by exquisite angling and elevation.

The gallery also features some of the best public golf courses in New York for avid players eager to squeeze in a few final rounds this fall. Tracks such as The Links at Union Vale, New York Country Club, and Centennial Country Club lack no utter excellence in entertainment, difficulty, and high-quality maintenance. Great public golf is such an integral factor in the developing attraction of the game for new fans and players; the Hudson Valley offers accessible public locations throughout the multiple counties.