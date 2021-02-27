Ulster County's Executive Pat Ryan is formally asking Governor Cuomo to add a Kingston location to the New York State run Covid-19 vaccination locations.

Currently the nearest State run vaccination locations are in Albany and in Westchester County. Executive Ryan is suggesting that the current Ulster County vaccination site at the Kate Walton Field House at Kingston High School be added to the State run sites.

Ryan has stated that there is the potential to vaccinate 50,000 people per month at the site, if the vaccines were made available to them, which would allow almost every resident of Ulster County to get a vaccination if they chose. Another reason that Ryan has sited about why Kingston should become a site? He has heard from many residents that they are having to leave the county and travel, sometimes hours, to get to their appointments.

Having a larger location, right in the community would help to better serve all of the Ulster County 'neighbors.'

In a statement, via email, from the Ulster County Executive, it mentions Governor Cuomo adding additional vaccination centers in Albany, Buffalo, Rochester and Yonkers in March.

Have you tried to make an appointment to get a Covid-19 vaccine and live in Ulster or Dutchess County? Have you been able to? Are you over 65 and found it even tougher to try to make an appointment because you do not have internet access? Do you have friends helping you to search online to try and get an appointment?

