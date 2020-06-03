During the past few days, there have been many peaceful George Floyd demonstrations across the Hudson Valley. During some of the protests, police officers joined citizens in taking a knee.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Across the country and New York State, there's been lots of violence and looting following the death of Floyd while in police custody. But that hasn't been the case here in the Hudson Valley. Over the past few days, the region has conducted a number of peaceful demonstrations.

Over the weekend, peaceful protests were held in New Paltz, Poughkeepsie and Monroe. CLICK HERE for photos from those demonstrations.

On Monday, police officers, the City of Middletown Mayor, other elected officials and hundreds of residents peacefully rallied together in Festival Square.

"To say that we are proud is an understatement. Despite what is going on in other cities, we knew that our community was different," City of Middletown Police Department wrote on Facebook. "The mission was simple: to honor George Floyd, to take a stand against police brutality, and to bring people together on the issues that divide us so very deeply. We accomplished that, and so much more!"

Also on Monday, hundreds came together for what's described as a peaceful protest in the City of Newburgh with police officers reportedly joining residents in taking a knee.

"Let us be so proud that Newburgh came together today like the rest of our world to peacefully protest, express, and stand up for equality," Amanda Yannone wrote on Facebook. "Our police took a knee with us, I will forever remember today."

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro spoke during a peaceful protest in Rhinebeck on Tuesday.

"This is my neighborhood. These are my neighbors. They’re voices matter - and I listen," Molinaro said on Facebook.

Later on Monday, a "We Can't Breathe Protest" was held in Poughkeepsie. It started at Harriet Tubman Park with thousands of protesters marching on the Mid-Hudson Bridge.