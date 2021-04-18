This Lower Hudson Valley Park Just One of the Places Now Hiring

In a sign of "Better Things to Come" post pandemic, Rye Playland has announced that they will be opening for the 2021 Season! Which is AWESOME!

To make all of this awesomeness come true, they need help to make the magic happen, thus they are hiring. What a change in our local economy from one year ago (March/April 2020) where so many people found themselves either out of work or with significantly reduced hours at work.

If you have great memories of going to Rye Playland and you are looking for a gig, click here for their employment info and job fair details. Playland will be doing virtual interviews ahead of opening the gates for the season.

At this time, it appears that there are a near record of places looking to hire people throughout the Hudson Valley. Here are a few more jobs that might interest you:

If you are looking to brush up on some job skills or even learn something new to help you in a future job search, the New York State Labor Board has a partnership with Coursera to give you access to over 4000 free online classes. How to get access to those classes? You do have to sign-up for an account through the NY Department of Labor, keep that in mind when you start looking around. If you don't access the Coursera through the NYS DOL, you will see a bunch of classes that want to charge you money. By getting your account through the NYS DOL, there are 4000 classes that you will have access to. Good luck in your job search.

