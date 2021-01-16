This Fast Food Has Been Extremely Popular During Pandemic

No, it's not pizza. Or is it?

Any guesses on what it could possibly be?

Good food can get you through just about anything especially a global pandemic and some of the darkest days in our nation's history.

Would anyone be surprised to know that most of us at a lot of fast food over the past 9 months? This is America and we love food especially if it's deep fried or covered in sugar.

The Hudson Valley is home to many different fast food restaurants. Taco Bell, McDonald's, Burger King and Wendy's are usually thought of as being the top dogs but one place in particular really shined.

Do you still think you know what it is?

According to reports from Top Agency, people crushed fried chicken restaurants the most.

Does that surprise you even after the Popeyes craze? More and more fast food chicken restaurants have started upping their chicken sandwich game.

The most popular fast food chicken restaurants in the country are KFC, Chick-fil-A, Raisning Cane's, Popeyes and Church's Chicken. Kentucky Fried Chicken was the most popular by far as it was the most popular in 14 states including New York.

Do you think that chicken is the best kind of fast food or are you more a burger and fries kind of person. Maybe you think outside of the bun.

What's your favorite type of fast food? If it is chicken do you prefer Kentucky Fried Chicken?