These 18 Hudson Valley Roads Will Be Paved in June, Expect Delays

Road crews will be hard at work this month paving miles of Dutchess County roads.

It's the time of year when local highway departments are hard at work repairing streets and doing roadwork. This year, drivers in Dutchess County will be encountering even more road work as 18 local streets will be getting a major makeover.

The paving work is scheduled to start on Monday, June 6 and end sometime in July.

road roller making new road vovashevchuk loading...

An announcement from the Town of Wappinger Superintendent of Highways Michael J. Sheehan explained exactly where the roads are that will be paved so motorists can prepare ahead of time for any closures or detours. Drivers are urged to watch for construction and refrain from parking on or near roads that are being paved.

All 18 of these roads are located in the Town of Wappinger, but you can expect to see even more road work underway all over the Hudson Valley over the next few months.

Google Google loading...

Marlorville Road in Hughsonville

Google Google loading...

Beatty Road in the Edge Hill Manor neighborhood

Google Google loading...

Dillon Court in the Edge Hill Manor neighborhood

Google Google loading...

Little Road in the Edge Hill Manor neighborhood

Google Google loading...

Peel Lane in the Edge Hill Manor neighborhood

Google Google loading...

Dugan Lane in the Hamlet of Swartwoutville

Google Google loading...

Hamlet Court off of Spook Hill Road

Google Google loading...

Airport Drive

Google Google loading...

Alpert Drive in Angel Brook Estates

Google Google loading...

Tor Road in Angel Brook Estates

Google Google loading...

Baldwin Drive in Ye Olde Apple Orchard

Google Google loading...

Brian Place

Google Google loading...

Gary Place

Google Google loading...

Wendy Road

Google Google loading...

Dorett Lane in Royal Ridge

Google Google loading...

Joel Place in Royal Ridge

Google Google loading...

Maurice Drive in Royal Ridge

Google Google loading...

Peters Road

Google Google loading...

Widmer Road