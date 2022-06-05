These 18 Hudson Valley Roads Will Be Paved in June, Expect Delays
Road crews will be hard at work this month paving miles of Dutchess County roads.
It's the time of year when local highway departments are hard at work repairing streets and doing roadwork. This year, drivers in Dutchess County will be encountering even more road work as 18 local streets will be getting a major makeover.
The paving work is scheduled to start on Monday, June 6 and end sometime in July.
An announcement from the Town of Wappinger Superintendent of Highways Michael J. Sheehan explained exactly where the roads are that will be paved so motorists can prepare ahead of time for any closures or detours. Drivers are urged to watch for construction and refrain from parking on or near roads that are being paved.
All 18 of these roads are located in the Town of Wappinger, but you can expect to see even more road work underway all over the Hudson Valley over the next few months.
Marlorville Road in Hughsonville
Beatty Road in the Edge Hill Manor neighborhood
Dillon Court in the Edge Hill Manor neighborhood
Little Road in the Edge Hill Manor neighborhood
Peel Lane in the Edge Hill Manor neighborhood
Dugan Lane in the Hamlet of Swartwoutville
Hamlet Court off of Spook Hill Road
Airport Drive
Alpert Drive in Angel Brook Estates
Tor Road in Angel Brook Estates
Baldwin Drive in Ye Olde Apple Orchard
Brian Place
Gary Place
Wendy Road
Dorett Lane in Royal Ridge
Joel Place in Royal Ridge
Maurice Drive in Royal Ridge
Peters Road
Widmer Road