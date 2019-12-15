There’s a Christmas Tree in New York State Made Entirely of Beer Bottles

One things's for sure, New Yorkers love their beer. And nothing comes in between the folks from the western part of the state and their Labatts.

WGRZ is reporting that the Labatt Brew House and Draft Room has put up their own 15 foot Christmas tree made entirely out of beer bottles. WGRZ says the tree has10 steel layers containing more than 400 custom-decorated beer bottles.

The tree had its annual lighting Saturday evening near the KeyBank Center in Buffalo. Proceeds will go towards charity. If you know anyone in Buffalo, tell them to stop by and check out this very unique sight. Just tell them not to pull any of the beers off the tree and try cracking it open.

