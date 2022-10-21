The Shocking Number of New Yorkers Without a Driver’s License

How old were you when you received your driver's license? Do you even have one? You may be surprised to know how many fellow New Yorkers can't legally drive a vehicle.

Getting in your car and heading out on the open road is one of the greatest freedoms that someone could experience. When most people are 15 or 16 years of age, they start taking a driving course and get behind the wheel with an experienced driver in preparation of obtaining their license. It's a great feeling of independence. That's probably why senior citizens don't like giving them up.

I couldn't wait to get mine and I didn't know too many people my age that didn't have a driver's license. I may be biased as I grew up an hour away from Detroit.

Did you know that not every New Yorker over the age of 16 has this freedom? Some don't even want it. They have absolutely no interest. In cities where public transportation is easily available, why would one need it?

Average Car Payments

Can you believe that the average car payments today are nearly $700? Car insurance could cost hundreds more. Go Banking Rates predicts that one could save over $10,000 a year by relying on public transit. You could save even more if you walk or take a bicycle.

Just how many New Yorkers actually have a license? According to the New York City Comptroller's Office, over 50% of New Yorkers who can legally obtain one don't have one.

Does that number surprise you?

