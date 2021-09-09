The Rodeo is Coming to Dutchess County!

I’ve been to circuses, baseball and football games, demolition derbies, and tons of concerts. But I’ve never been to a rodeo. I’ve seen rodeos on television, but I’ve yet to attend one in person. Maybe that’s because there aren’t that many rodeos in our area to attend. But that's about to change.

A real life rodeo is coming to Dutchess county next month, and that’s pretty exciting. The Hudson Valley Rodeo will be in Amenia on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 4PM at Keane Stud on Depot Hill Road. We're talking about horses, riders, ropes, stunts, bull riding, barrel racing and even Mutton Bustin' for kids under 50 pounds. And if that's not enough to entertain you, the evening has more in store. At 7PM, after the rodeo, there will be a concert. Headlining the show will be country music star Chris Janson and the special guest will be The Voice’s Ian Flanagan, a Saugerties native.

What makes this rodeo and concert even better is that the proceeds from the show will go to a great cause, the Amenia-Wassaic Community Organization, which provides resources to support the work of non-profit community organizations. This is actually the first annual Hudson Valley Rodeo, but the hope is that this will happen every year after this. That would be great for the community.

A family friendly real-life rodeo right here in Dutchess County! Want to find out more? For tickets, schedule, more information, and to learn about the Amenia-Wassaic Community Organization visit the Hudson Valley Rodeo website.

Stay the Night at This Hauntingly Charming Millbrook Castle Experience the haunted Hudson Valley with a stay at this charming, and allegedly haunted, Millbrook castle.

Is It Legal to Carry These Things in the Hudson Valley? Answers To Your Questions About What's Legal to Carry﻿