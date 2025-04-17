The NYC Casino Battle: Who Will Win the Coveted Licenses?

This content was produced in partnership with Serpier.

The battle for one of three full casino licenses in the New York City metro area is more intense than ever. Ten powerhouse contenders are locked in a prolonged fight, each pushing billion-dollar proposals in hopes of securing a spot.

What started as a sprint has turned into a drawn-out war, with final decisions expected by the end of 2025. The stakes? Monumental. Winning a license doesn’t just mean building a casino, it means reshaping the entertainment, tourism, and economic fabric of the city for decades to come.

NYC’s Growing Appetite for Full-Scale Casinos

New York City’s demand for high-end casino resorts keeps climbing. While racinos offer video lottery terminals, they lack the thrill of online live table games. Despite New York’s lack of online casinos, this gap has fueled a surge in offshore online platforms like tg casino, which offers players exclusive welcome bonuses and weekly cashback rewards, all within the Telegram app.

With this kind of energy in the market, it’s no surprise that developers are throwing everything they’ve got at landing a coveted license. The demand for Vegas-style gaming is undeniable, and NYC is ready for the next level.

The Billion-Dollar Buy-In

The price of entry isn’t for the faint of heart. To even be considered, applicants must have at least $1 billion at the ready. The application alone costs $1 million, while a winning bid requires a $500 million license fee plus another $500 million in development.

The New York State Gaming Facility Location Board, along with a Community Advisory Committee, will scrutinize each proposal, ensuring contenders meet zoning, environmental, and community support requirements before they can move forward. The financial hurdle is steep, but the rewards could be enormous. If a casino succeeds in NYC, it could become one of the most lucrative gaming destinations in the country.

The Heavyweights in the Fight

Two clear frontrunners are already in the mix: Resorts World New York City at Aqueduct Racetrack and MGM Empire City in Yonkers. These racinos have been raking in revenue for years through electronic gaming. Gaining full casino status with live table games would be a seamless upgrade.

Resorts World has gone all in with a $5 billion expansion plan, promising a 50-acre park, a concert center, and workforce housing if they win a full gaming license. MGM is expected to push hard as well, leveraging its global casino expertise to convince regulators it deserves the green light.

Manhattan’s Billion-Dollar Battleground

The fight for Manhattan is where things really heat up. SL Green Realty, partnering with Caesars Entertainment and Jay-Z, is gunning for a Times Square casino at 1515 Broadway. Their plan includes a luxury hotel, fine dining, and a $250 million community reinvestment pledge. The idea is to make Times Square’s picturesque setting an even bigger tourist magnet while injecting life into the local economy.

Not to be outdone, Hudson’s Bay Company envisions a Monte Carlo-style casino perched atop its iconic Saks Fifth Avenue store, targeting Manhattan’s elite. Related Companies and Wynn Resorts, on the other hand, are pitching a high-end casino at Hudson Yards, integrating it with a sprawling park and luxury residences. Each project is banking on Manhattan’s prestige, but only one can win, if any at all.

Big Bids Beyond Manhattan

Beyond the heart of the city, other bold proposals are causing a stir. Billionaire Stefan Soloviev and the Mohegan Tribe are pushing for Freedom Plaza near the United Nations, featuring a massive hotel, apartments, and a democracy museum. Over in Queens, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is championing Metropolitan Park, a casino entertainment hub next to Citi Field.

The Bronx is also in play, with Bally’s eyeing a transformation of Trump Golf Links in Throggs Neck into a full-fledged casino. These locations offer plenty of space and potential, but they may lack the glamour of Manhattan. The challenge will be convincing decision-makers that they can draw the same high-rolling clientele.

Conclusion

With billions on the table and NYC’s future gaming landscape at stake, every move in this battle is being closely watched. The existing racinos have a leg up, but Manhattan’s casino dreamers are bringing bold visions to the table.

While some proposals offer practicality and proven revenue streams, others promise groundbreaking transformations. By the end of 2025, New York will finally reveal its winners, reshaping the city’s economy, tourism, and entertainment scene for decades to come. The only question left—who will hit the jackpot?

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.