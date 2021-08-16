The New York Counties, ZIP Codes With Highest COVID Rates
Officials are now worried about nearly 60 counties across the Hudson Valley and New York State where COVID rates are very high.
As a state, the CDC says New York has "High" levels of COVID transmission. The CDC deems the infection rate is "High" or "Substantial" when there are 50 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, or when the positivity rate is higher than five percent.
The CDC released a map broken down by county in New York. A growing number of counties in the Hudson Valley and New York State are considered to have a "Substantial" or "High" rate of infection.
The CDC recommends fully vaccinated New Yorkers start wearing masks indoors again, in places where the transmission rate of COVID is high or substantial.
Below are the counties are New York the CDC deems to have "High" or "Substantial" COVID infection rates:
- Albany County
- Allegany County
- Bronx County
- Broome County
- Cattaraugus County
- Cayuga County
- Chautauqua County
- Chemung County
- Chenango County
- Columbia County
- Cortland County
- Delaware County
- Dutchess County
- Erie County
- Essex County
- Franklin County
- Fulton County
- Genesee County
- Greene County
- Hamilton County
- Herkimer County
- Jefferson County
- Kings County (Brooklyn)
- Lewis County
- Livingston County
- Madison County
- Monroe County
- Montgomery County
- Nassau County
- New York County (Manhattan)
- Niagara County
- Oneida County
- Onondaga County
- Ontario County
- Orange County
- Orleans County
- Oswego County
- Otsego County
- Putnam County
- Queens County
- Rensselaer County
- Richmond County (Staten Island)
- Rockland County
- Saint Lawrence County
- Saratoga County
- Schenectady County
- Schoharie County
- Seneca County
- Steuben County
- Suffolk County
- Sullivan County
- Tioga County
- Tompkins County
- Ulster County
- Warren County
- Washington County
- Wayne County
- Westchester County
- Yates County
Schuyler, Wyoming and Clinton counties are the only counties in New York without "High" or "Substantial" COVID rates, according to the CDC. All three counties have "Moderate" transmission.
The CDC believes Orange, Ulster, Putnam, Dutchess, Sullivan, Rockland and Westchester counties have "High" transmission. Greene and Columbia counties have "Substantial" transmission.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is concerned COVID is spreading across New York State but adds his staff has pinpointed 117 ZIP codes across New York where COVID is spreading more rapidly.
In these 117 ZIP codes, new positives per capita are above the statewide average and the vaccination rate is below the statewide average, according to Cuomo.
In the Hudson Valley, a graphic showed during Cuomo's press conference pinpointed the following ZIP codes with high COVID-19 transmission rates
- 12540 - Dutchess County
- 10930- Orange County
- 10940- Orange County
- 10992- Orange County
- 12058- Greene County
- 12083- Greene County
- 10705 - Westchester County
- 10507- Westchester County
- 10703- Westchester County
- 10547- Westchester County
- 10595- Westchester County
- 10704- Westchester County
- 10986- Rockland County
- 10993- Rockland County
- 10980- Rockland County
The majority of the ZIP codes are in New York City. 71 ZIP codes, or 61 percent, are in New York City, primarily in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Staten Island.
According to Cuomo, 21 ZIP codes, or 18 percent, are among the 117 ZIP codes. Concerning areas of Long Island include Riverhead, Wyandanch, Elmont, and Calverton.
The rest of the concerning ZIP codes in New York are below:
- 12158- Albany County
- 12815- Warren County
- 13131- Oswego County
- 13040- Cortlandt County
- 14608- Monroe County
- 13308- Oneida County
- 12883- Essex County
- 13733- Chenango County
- 14215- Erie County
- 14770- Cattaraugus County