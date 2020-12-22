The Hudson Valley Will See a Wet Christmas

We're all dreaming of a white Christmas, but you didn't seriously think 2020 was going to let that happen, did you?

Last week we reported that there was the potential for snow on Christmas. Unfortunately, as we get closer to Friday it seems as though any precipitation that falls will most likely be in the form of rain. Even higher elevations in areas like Ellenville are expected to see mainly rain with little chance of any snow.

Historically, the Hudson Valley has a 35% chance of seeing a White Christmas each year. The last time we saw snowfall on December 25 in the Hudson Valley was back in 2017 when three inches of snow blanketed most of the region. This year the rain is expected to start coming down on Christmas Eve, starting as light showers and developing into steady rain overnight into Christmas morning.

The region could see up to two inches of rainfall. With a large amount of snow already on the ground, this could potentially lead to local flooding. While the rain is expected to end during the day on Christmas, the temperatures are also expected to quickly plummet, which could cause icy road conditions.

While it's unlikely that we will see a white Christmas, there is still potential for a white New Year's Eve. Right now the Weather Channel is calling for rain or snow showers from December 31 through Saturday, January 2. With not many people heading out to parties and Times Square basically shut down, this may actually be a good year for a snowy New Year's Eve. We'll keep you posted next week as we get closer to the big night.