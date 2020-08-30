The Crafted Kup Opens New Location in HV

The Crafted Kup has just grown more solid roots here in the Hudson Valley.

If there's one thing someone from New York needs more of its coffee. Thankfully, The Crafted Kup has opened up a new location here in the Hudson Valley.

At a time where so many businesses are shutting down I think it's important to shout out a small and local business that is continuing to grow. According to their post on Instagram, The Crafted Kup announced that they opened a new location at the Eastdale Village Town Center. This new spot is in addition to their two other locations on Raymond Avenue and the Poughkeepsie Galleria.

According to Statista, the average American drinks roughly 2-3 cups of coffee per day so the new building is greatly appreciated to the coffee lovers of the Hudson Valley.

I didn't check to see if they had pumpkin spice yet. You'll have to go check for yourself.