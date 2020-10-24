The Cliffside Mountain Coaster is Now Open in Lake Placid

It feels like we're all scrambling to find something new and fun to do with the family that's outdoors during these weird COVID times.

If you don't mind a little adventure and/or road trip then maybe a ride up to Lake Placid is in your future. Don't worry, the 3(ish) hour trip will be worth it.

Earlier this week the Lake Placid Olympic site announced on their Facebook page that their new Cliffside Mountain Coaster was finally opened. Looking for a scenic overview? The Cliffside Mountain Coaster is the way to go.

While traveling up the Cliffside Mountain you'll get a rundown of some of the Olympic history of the Lake Placid Sliding Center. It's a perfect afternoon for the sports lover in your life.

Once you get to the top of Cliffside Mountain you'll jump into a bobsled with the ability to go as fast or slow as you want. You can race your friends and family down the mountain. Fun fact: The Cliffside Mountain Coaster is the longest mountain coaster in the United States.

The Cliffside Mountain Coaster is open and taking reservations now. Their schedule runs on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm. Just a heads up, these reservations will likely sell out, so make your reservation as soon as possible.

When bringing the family, just remember that all drivers must be 9 years of age or older and 52 inches tall. If you decided to ride with a passenger, the driver must be 18 years of age or older.

As for COVID restrictions, guests and staff must wear facial coverings. Cliffside Mountain will be following guidelines recommended by New York State and CDC.

Tickets for one rider are $55, $65 for a driver and passenger. For more details and to purchase tickets visit LakePlacidOlympicSites.com.

Will you be taking a ride on the Cliffside Mountain Coaster?