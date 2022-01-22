Lake George Ice Castles Get Opening Date

We've been patiently waiting and the time has finally arrived. Lake George Ice Castles has announced its opening date.

For weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been waiting on the Ice Castles to be cold enough to visit in Lake George. Last week, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce announced that the castles were almost ready.

They even gave fans a sneak peek into what castles were already built.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce wrote:

THE DAY IS FINALLY HERE!! Ice Castles has announced they are opening in Lake George this Sunday, 1/23 at 4:00 PM

If you purchased a voucher for priority booking, check your emails now to secure your dates and time! General public ticket sales will be available Wednesday, 1/19 at 8:00 PM

Ticket prices are as follows:

General Admission

(ages 12 and up)

Monday-Thursday: $20 Friday-Sunday: $27 Child Admission

(ages 4 - 11)

Monday- Thursday $15

Friday-Sunday: $22

At New York Ice Castles visitors will have a chill time while exploring beautifully sculpted castles. You can crawl through ice tunnels (for kids AND adults), slide down ice slides or "Immerse yourself in icy caverns and walk beneath archways of massive icicles dangling overhead like a winter chandelier." Sounds fancy right?

There's also the VIP option of hanging out at the Arctic Alcove for a special occasion. Valentines Day is right around the corner, perhaps a romantic Ice Castles proposal is in your future?

New York Ice Castle's at Lake George is fun for the whole family and makes for a picture-perfect weekend trip from the Hudson Valley. You can get your Ice Castle tickets this Wednesday (1/19/2022) at 8 PM at IceCastles.com.

