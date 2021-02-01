The Bloody Mary Festival to Return to the Hudson Valley in March

When you think of brunch, you probably automatically think of deliciously greasy foods like bacon, hashbrowns and eggs. You probably also think of a refreshing, hair of the dog, Bloody Mary, right?

If you're a bruncher then you'll probably enjoy The Bloody Mary Festival, which is making its return to the Hudson Valley...kind of.

In early 2020, it was announced that The Bloody Mary Festival would be held in Kingston in April. However, because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, it was canceled with no official date of return.

Lucky for us the folks at The Bloody Mary Festival figured out a way for you to enjoy your favorite tomato drink in the safety of your own home.

The Bloody Mary Festival is going virtual. On March 20th, 2021 you can join in on some "bloody" fun through Zoom. Those who would like to participate will have to purchase an $89 kit.

The Bloody Mary kit includes enough Bloody Mary's for 2 participants plus some fun extras like

Bloody Mary Rim Salt

1 Bloody Mary tote bag

1 official Festival enamel pin

Temp tattoos

You'll get to taste Bloody Mary's from companies such as:

Back Pocket Provisions (VA)

Brewt's Bloody Mary (MI)

Devil Dave's Bloody Mary Seasoning (DE)

Nan's Naughty & Nice (WI)

Pittsburgh Pickle Company (PA)

And a little bloody flavor from the Hudson Valley's Toma Bloody Mary in New Rochelle.

The virtual event, which will air at 1pm on March 20th, will also be recorded. You'll be able to learn new Bloody Mary recipes, vote on your favorite and crown a winner of the event.

For a bloody good time, get your tickets at thebloodymaryfestival.com.