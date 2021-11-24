Thanksgiving Disaster Stories
Has the holiday stress kicked in for you yet?
We know Thanksgiving can be stressful. You're preparing for weeks for this beautiful meal and you want the whole day to go smoothly. Unfortunately, things can take a disastrous turn at the drop of a dime.
We're manifesting good Thanksgiving energy for you by sharing some of your Hudson Valley neighbor's disastrous turkey day stories.
Did your pets steal your Thanksgiving meal? Did you burn the turkey? We want to hear it.
Take a look at some of the disasters of Thanksgiving past to learn from your neighbor's mistakes.
Do You Have a Thanksgiving Disaster Story?
Did the stove break on Turkey day? Was there a blowout family fight on Thanksgiving Day? We figured if you share your disaster stories now, it will bring good luck on Thanksgiving Day this year. Let's hear those Thanksgiving Disaster stories.