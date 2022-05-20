Growing up, we were told to not speak to strangers. However, is it okay to do so if they have a pool?

Ever since I was little, one of my favorite things to do in the summer would be to go swimming. There's something so relaxing and refreshing about taking a quick dip on a warm, summer day. I have friends who even enjoy night swims as a way to unwind from the day.

Life would be easier if we could rent out someone's pool to swim in.

This would be ideal, especially if the owners of the pool aren't home or away on vacation. An app allows hosts to rent out their swimming pool and for guests to enjoy it. This online marketplace helps guests relax in their own staycation.

Swimply is bringing together those with pools and guests who want to swim in them.

If you have a home with a swimming pool, you can rent out your pool for hourly rentals. These reservations can be made online or with the Swimply app.

Treat yourself and rent a luxurious pool in the Hudson Valley for a few hours. Here are a few options in our area.

Ulster County pool rental

Swimming in a heated pool is an absolute dream.

This saltwater pool is located in Woodstock, NY. The host explains how the pool is enclosed and has a shallow and deep section for guests. There is also a hot tub on site. You can bring your own floats or use the ones that they provide. $60 to float in this oasis? I'm sold.

Orange County pool rental

This setting looks perfect for an ideal night swim to cool off from a stressful day.

This pool is located in Newburgh, NY. On-site, there is a swimming pool and tub available for guests. There's also a billiards room to enjoy as well. Guests also have the luxury of using their speakers for music of choice and their grill. Cannonball, anyone? Sign me up.

Dutchess County pool rental

Some hosts require a minimum of two hours, this one references that. They have a large pool with a diving board on site. This location is set up with plenty of room for play or hanging out. Family and friends get together is large enough to enjoy here. Who has 15 friends that they would want to bring to this party?

Where do you use the bathroom from hosts homes on Swimply?

The option of providing a bathroom for guests is optional. For the most part, hosts do have bathrooms on site for their guests. However, this may be more money per hour. If you're lucky enough, there will be a bathroom outdoors to use.

Hosts can also get portable bathrooms brought to their location and maintained at least once a week by Swimply.

You can view more pools to rent in the Hudson Valley here.

Would you rent out someone's pool for a few hours? Do you have a pool to rent out? Share with us below, happy swimming!

