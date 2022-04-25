Dover Plains Driver Accidently Drives Truck into Local Auto Parts Store

Whoops!

Hudson Valley fire departments and first responders are tasked daily with having to respond to a variety of calls. When we need them they come, it's one of the reasons we all love and support our local volunteers, and every once and a while, a fire department call can lead to a laugh for some.

The laugh didn't come until after the J. H. Ketcham Hose Company was sure that everyone who was involved in an SUV in a structure incident call they responded to last week in Dover Plains was alright. According to their Facebook page, on April 19th, at approximately 7:11 am, the J. H. Ketcham Hose Company was dispatched to 7 Dover Village Plaza for a car into a building.

When they arrived, there was an SUV that had driven into a structure with a person trapped inside. The amazing volunteer firefighters went to work and were able to cut part of the building and free the person stuck inside the SUV. The occupant was evaluated by the Town of Dover Ambulance service and released, thankfully with no injuries.

Like almost all other fire departments across the Hudson Valley, the J.H. Ketcham Hose Company posted the call on social media with pictures, and after posting, that's when the laughs started as comments flooded in from people all over the area. Here are the pictures...

J. H. Ketcham Hose Company/Facebook

J. H. Ketcham Hose Company/Facebook J. H. Ketcham Hose Company/Facebook loading...

Some of the funnier comments were:

"Good job……assuming he was looking for brakes?"

"Great job as always by JHK !!! New drive-thru?"

"Hey Siri, take me to the auto parts store."

"He took the curbside pickup to the extreme!!!"

"Babe I’m just gonna run in for some brake pads be right out"

"Guess they needed new brakes"

A job well done by the J.H. Ketcham Hose Company!!! How would you caption the pictures? Send us your comment through the station app or leave us a comment.

