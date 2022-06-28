Suspicious House Fire in Saugerties Under Investigation, Intentionally Set?

The two-alarm fire destroyed a family's home early Saturday morning.

Numerous Hudson Valley fire departments and first responders spent hours battling a single-family house fire at 160 Route 32A in Saugerties, New York. According to the Daily Freeman, the fire started around 1:30 a.m. and once firefighters arrived on the scene they found flames coming from windows on one side of the home. A press release stated,

"At this time the first arriving engine started an attack on the fire with no opportunity for interior attack of flames, the fire spread rapidly consuming the roof within minutes.”

Once they were able to, area firefighters along with the Saugerties Police Department conducted a search of the house to see if anyone was still inside, thankfully nobody was home at the time of the fire.

"We Lost Everything"

We spoke to homeowner Jolene Hinchy, who was obviously distraught about the fire, "we lost everything!" Thankfully Jolene and her two daughters were not home at the time of the fire but she did say that she has reason to believe that the fire might have been set intentionally. She didn't share any details but did tell us that the fire is being investigated. Once more details are available we will update this article.

How Can We Help?

When something devastating like this happens the thing I love the most about living in the Hudson Valley is that our communities always step up to try and help. Jolene's friends and family have started a GoFundMe page to help the family rebuild. Page administrators have set a monetary goal of $10,000, "We are collecting donations towards housing, food, clothing, personal care necessities, bills, and to help restore some of their belongings. We appreciate anything and everything you can do to support Jolene and her girls during this heartbreaking time."

Losing everything suddenly like this is more tragedy than any family should have to deal with so if you can help in any way please do.

