New Findings on SUNY Price Hikes, Graduation Rates In The Last 10 Years

The surging cost of attending college in the United States is something on many young people's minds. Many in New York opt for SUNY institutions to cut costs while still getting their degrees.

While SUNY tuition often provides less of a financial burden, the cost of attending has only increased over the last decade. In looking into the changes in tuition, we also found that fees for SUNY Community Colleges have been rising at a faster rate than the fees for state-operated institutions.

Here's a look at exactly what has changed for SUNYs in the last 10 years.

Changes in SUNY Rankings

Back in 2014, 9 SUNY schools were highlighted in Kiplinger's Top 100 Values in Public Colleges for 2014.

Those schools included:

Binghamton University (15)

SUNY Geneseo (20)

Stony Brook University (29)

SUNY New Paltz (49)

University at Buffalo (51)

SUNY Oneonta (74)

Purchase College (89)

SUNY Fredonia (97)

SUNY Plattsburgh (98)

Flash forward a decade, and that list looks a little bit different. New York Governor Kathy Hochul shared a list of SUNY schools with various distinctions and honors.

In 2023, the SUNY schools that were ranked as having the best value were as follows:

SUNY ESF (78)

Binghamton University (85)

University at Albany (88)

Stony Brook University (134)

University at Buffalo (169)

Graduation Rate Changes in SUNY Schools

The last 10 years have also brought changes in graduation rates for SUNYs.

The graduation rate for 4-year SUNY college students at the close of the 2014 academic year was 47.3% for undergraduate students. The latest report from SUNY has the 4-year undergraduate SUNY student graduation rate at 54.6%. That's an increase of over 15% in the last 10 years. However, there is one key piece of data to note.

SUNY also keeps a record of the number of the total number of degrees granted. The 2014 Fast Facts report shows that there were 79,158 undergraduate degrees granted during the period of 2011/12 academic year.

The most recent SUNY report, which notes the 2022/23 academic year, shows that there were a total of 64,993 undergraduate degrees granted. So while the rate at which students are graduating is increasing, there has been an almost 18% drop in the number of degrees granted.

SUNY Tuition Changes

The average out-of-state tuition for SUNY schools in 2014 was $15,820. After 10 years, that average tuition price has grown by over 9% to $17,280.

For in-state students, the average tuition across SUNYs was $6,170 in 2014. As of the most recent 2023/24 academic year, the in-state tuition price grew by over 14% to $7,070.

When it comes to the mandatory fees tacked on to SUNY tuition, there's been a price hike there as well. In 2014, a SUNY student's average mandatory fees were approximately $1,412. The most recent cost of a SUNY mandatory fee is $1,740 - a 23% jump over the course of 10 years.

Price Hikes at SUNY Community Colleges

State Community Colleges have also seen a rise in their tuition over the last decade.

An out-of-state student attending a SUNY Community College in 2014 had an average tuition of $8,484. In the 2023/24 academic year, out-of-state students attending a SUNY Community College had a tuition of $9,293 - a 9.5% increase. As for in-state students who attend SUNY Community Colleges, the increase has been even more stark.

In 2014, the average tuition to attend a SUNY Community College for an in-state student was $4,076. Over the last 10 years, that tuition has spiked nearly 30% to $5,290. The biggest price hike of them all though is the mandatory fees required for Community College students.

In 2014, the mandatory fees sat at $570. 10 years later, that fee has jumped 63% racking up a grand total of $930. In 2014, it was 38% cheaper for an in-state student to attend a Community College based on tuition and mandatory fees. In 2024, that savings has decreased. It is currently 30% less expensive to attend a Community College.

While rates at SUNY schools have been on the rise, they still remain the far more affordable option when compared to private schools. While many students and alumni wait with bated breath for relief or regulation on these skyrocketing prices, the current trends don't spell out much positive news for this latest generation of students.

