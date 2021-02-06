And in other news this week. Two women are a bit peeved with their food order to say the least, for they've accused fast food giant Subway for their lack of real tuna. The women go so far as to say they felt "tricked into buying food items that wholly lacked the ingredients they reasonably thought they were purchasing." That sounds pretty personal. What is this all about? The Washington Post says that Subway is being accused by these women i na suit for serving fake tuna in their sandwiches and wraps. Well, what do you think's really in those damn footlongs?

Fox NY says the women filed the suit with the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California. The complaint alleges the sandwich chain used a "a mixture of various concoctions" in their tuna sandwich and wraps that they serve. The plaintiffs even had the mixture of ingredients tested at independent labs and the results allegedly found no real tuna or fish. Fox says an attorney for the plaintiffs would not comment on what was really in those tests that were conducted. Perhaps for the best.

The plaintiffs are suing Subway under federal and state claims for fraud, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment. Doesn't sound like they were eating too fresh? If they're proven guilty, it'll make you wonder what ingredients and various foreign objects were ground up together to resemble the tuna they claimed were in those sandwiches?

People take their food very seriously. In December 2020, a Yonkers man lead a class action lawsuit that claims the famous King's Hawaiian Rolls were not actually made in Hawaii.

TopClassActions.com says he went to get a pack of the Hawaiian rolls at a Stop and Shop, and realized that the rolls were actually made in Torrance, California, according to the fine print on the label.

There are other wacky stories kind of like this when it comes to people and what they're eating. Earlier in December, a woman from New York filed suit against TGI Fridays when she found out that the mozzarella stick appetizers didn't really contain real mozzarella cheese. And then was this from 2016, when a Hudson Valley woman sued KFC because her meal didn't have enough chicken. Then, there's the story of another New York resident who sued Junior Mints cause there wasn't enough candy inside the boxes. We think you get the picture.