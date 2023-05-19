In a scene some might say was reminiscent of a Transformers movie, a Dutchess County woman's road rampage was stopped by a quick-thinking police officer who had a plan.

Officials say the 22-year-old suspect had stolen construction equipment and was attempting to flee down the road. When police tried to stop her, the suspect allegedly used the heavy machinery to ram police cruisers, according to law enforcement.

Westchester Police Stop Fishkill Woman on a Rampage

The Harrison Police Department said on their Facebook page that a woman from Fishkill was refusing to stop for police while operating a stolen skid steer. North Castle Police had reported the stolen construction vehicle in the vicinity early morning of May 13. Police say the suspect used the skid steer, which had a forklift attachment, to hit a North Castle patrol vehicle and a Harrison patrol vehicle at separate times, causing extensive damage to both.

Before the incident could get any worse, Harrison police say that Officer Marco Biscelia commandeered a loader from the Harrison Department of Public Works yard to even the odds. Luckily for everyone, Biscelia had prior experience working at the Harrison DPW and operating heavy machinery, Lucky for everyone, that is, except for the driver.

The confrontation of heavy machinery spilled out onto I-684, where police say the officer was able to push the stolen equipment off the road. Other officers on the scene were then able to take the driver and an underage male passenger safely into custody, according to Harrison Police.

The 22-year-old suspect has been charged with multiple felonies, according to police. The suspect is also facing charges from the Department of Environmental Protection.