State of the Art Technology to Be Used in Dutchess County

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office had deployed a new piece of technology for it's members. There are so many positive things that the technology will bring to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office like greater transparency and help build community trust, So what exactly will the department be using and when will they start using it?

What is a body-worn camera and who will be using them in Dutchess County?

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

According to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page, the deployment of body-worn camera for the Sheriff's Office members took place on Saturday, March 18th. The cameras will capture both audio/video and members will be trained how to use them. The cameras will be used by Deputies to respond to incidents , take official action, including but not limited to using force and making arrests.

Overall the body-worn cameras are expected to be a big benefit to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and it's supposed to be a great benefit to the public as well. The use of the body-worn cameras also honors the department's commitment to Police Reform and Modernization Plan. Thank you to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office for all you do and keeping us safe. Congrats on being able to use the technology and here's to hoping it helps improve everything.

