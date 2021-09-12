Spend The Night at a Hauntingly Charming Castle in Millbrook

There's a crisp creeping into the Hudson Valley air. The leaves will start to change in the blink of an eye and next thing you know, spooky season is here.

In the Hudson Valley, which we all know is rich with (haunted) history, it can be a spooky season all year round.

What's scarier than spending the night in a castle? Probably staying in a castle that is filled with antiques and paranormal activity. Haunted History Trail of New York State is starting to share some of their favorite haunts and Wing's Castle in Millbrook made the list.

Haunted History Trail of New York State describes Wing's Castle as:

the brainchild of artists Toni Ann Wing and her late husband, Peter. It's been featured on Extreme Homes on HGTV and soon-to-be on the History Channel. Today, it houses all kinds of antique memorabilia and collectibles – from military to primitive trinkets – each with a story to tell. Strange stories, masking strange and paranormal activity. Find out why Toni took an axe to a goat-headed artifact embedded in the castle wall, or why trick-or-treaters never venture past the entrance.

Strange paranormal activity. Interesting. Are you brave enough to face said paranormal activity? Wing's Castle, which is made of 80% recycled materials, is a Bed and Breakfast hosting guests in rooms such as The Tower Room, The Dungeon Room and The Chamber Room.

While the Bed and Breakfast is available for overnight stays, tours to the general public have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can get more room information and availability at WingsCastle.com.