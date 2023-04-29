Specialty Mushrooms and Spirits Coming to Poughkeepsie Waterfront

The Poughkeepsie Waterfront is about to become a destination for locally grown goodies, spirits and craft food.

It was announced this week that the Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market will open its 2023 season next week. The pop-up market will run every Tuesday from 2pm to 5:30pm starting May 2 through October 24 featuring baked goods, fruits and vegetables and other locally sourced food.

The market will take place at the Pavilion at the Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum at 75 North Water Street in Poughkeepsie starting at 2pm. Shoppers will get to pick from a huge list of local vendors that includes some returning businesses as well as some exciting new offerings.

The seventh year of the market will mark the return of baked goods from The Educated Chef, kids' crafts from Fall Kill Creative Works, cupcakes and macarons from Food to Write Home About and fruits and vegetables from J&J Farms and Maynard Farms.

New vendors this year include Joyous Garden who will be selling art and kitchen items, the eco-friendly Mae Raighn Refill, small-batch coffee from the Mercurial Coffee Company, Mid-Hudson Herbs and Spices, gourmet dog treats from Shiba Three Barkery and Soaps and Aromatics by Sandra.

There will also be two unique new vendors selling artisanal alcohol and mushrooms. It was announced this week that distilled spirits will be available for purchase each week by Spirits Lab Distilling in New Windsor. Windridge Farm staff will also be on hand selling culinary mushrooms cultivated at their historic farm in New Windsor.

More than just a farmers market, the event is a weekly celebration featuring live Irish and Celtic music by Flash Company and several community organizations including the Bard Baccalaureate scholarship program and the Catskill Hudson Area Health Education Center.

The Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market accepts both SNAP benefits and WIC/Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks. The market will also be participating in the Double Up Food Bucks program, allowing a 100% match on SNAP purchases eligible towards fresh fruits and veggies.

