SPAC Announces Summer Concerts

Saratoga Performing Arts Center is getting ready to kick off the summer of 2021 with live music.

This has to be a good sign that things are getting closer and closer back to normal, right? I'm taking every announcement that live concerts are coming as a win and when one of the bigger venues in New York announces that they have a decent list of concerts set for this summer, we are going to celebrate...LOL!

Saratoga Performing Arts Center has officially announced that they're opening up for a full slate of concerts this summer starting with some pretty big names in music. According to the Saratoga Performing Arts website, they'll welcome 80's rock group Chicago on Sunday night July 18th, 2021.

That show will be followed by other popular artists including, The Black Crowes (7/22), Backstreet Boys (7/24), Rod Stewart (7/31), The Doobie Brothers (8/10), Daryl Hall & John Oats with Special Guest Squeeze and KT Tunstall (8/15), Goo Goo Dolls (8/22), Matchbox Twenty (9/3), Alanis Morissette (9/5), Maroon 5 (9/13) and on two nights 9/17 and 9/18 the Dave Matthews Band.

The line up so far is more rock heavy than anything, but hopefully as we get closer to summer, SPAC will join the folks at Bethel Woods and announce the addition of at least a few country shows to the line up.

If and when they add anymore shows, we will update this article with the additions. If you would like to buy tickets to any of the shows mentioned above, you can get more information online here. Saratoga Performing Arts Center is located at 108 Avenue of the Pines in Saratoga Springs.

