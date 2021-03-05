Sneak Peek of Hudson Valley Native Jimmy Fallon's Stunning New York Home

Take a look inside Jimmy Fallon's stunning $15 million New York penthouse.

Jimmy Fallon is selling his Manhattan’s Gramercy Park penthouse for $15 million. The Wall Street Journal reports he bought the apartment, a one-bedroom, in 2002 for $850,000. After some major renovations, the now 4,950-square-foot property spans three floors and four different apartments.

"A remarkable, no-stone-unturned renovation has combined four different apartments over three floors to create a home like no other in New York City. Celebrating the bones and architecture of the famed 34 Gramercy Park East, while transforming the space into a singularly enhancing home, this jewel box is perched atop the southwest corner of the historic landmark. Features of the approximately 4,950 square-foot home include original, restored window frames and casings throughout, original, restored hardwood floors throughout, and the highest quality fixtures and finishes combined with a curated collection of treasured vintage and antique finds from around the world," Sotheby's International Realty writes in the listing.

The home features six bedrooms and five full baths. It also features rare vintage wallpaper from the 1940’s, a plush custom sofa, an in-ceiling projector, a state of the art kitchen with "awe-inspiring views over Gramercy Park," a "show-stopping" walk-in pantry that is sound-proofed because it's a working sound studio and a "children's dream" playroom with monkey bars, secret hatch doors, a chalkboard wall, and a “jailhouse intercom” to the upstairs playroom.

Jimmy Fallon grew up in Ulster County. He's made many references to his Hudson Valley bringing including attending Saugerties High School and his time at Bananas Comedy Club.

Below are photos of Fallon's stunning home.

