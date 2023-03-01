When a new resident moves to New York, should they have to pay a one-time $500 fee to become a driver in the state? South Carolina is likely to pass a "Yankee Tax," which will charge new residents to drive in the state. Should NY follow suit?

Photo by Jenny Ueberberg on Unsplash Photo by Jenny Ueberberg on Unsplash loading...

The South Carolina Senate Finance Committee approved a bill, which is likely to be voted into law by the state's Republican majority, according to CarBuzz. It will require that any new resident pay a one-time $500 fee for a South Carolina driver's license and vehicle registration.

Apparently, because remote working became so popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, people moved to the south, where the cost of living is cheaper and winters are less brutal. This migration has given South Carolina lawmakers the juice to decide that newbies should be taxed to drive if they move there.

Do you think New York State should follow suit? A move like this could generate some significant money for New York State.

