Shop Local This Holiday Season with Rhinebeck $10 Fest

Halloween is officially over and if there were any year where we could start celebrating the holidays as early as possible, 2020 would be it.

As soon as the clock struck midnight on November 1st, the Christmas music started to flow through the speakers and people (at least according to my timeline) were putting up their Christmas trees and decorations.

With that being said, there are probably a few of you who are getting your holiday shopping underway and with everything still going on with the Coronavirus, you're probably thinking of doing said shopping all online.

We know a lot of Hudson Valley has been struggling this year. If you need some incentive to shape local one Dutchess County town is doing something unique to bring business to local shops.

Rhinebeck Guide on Instagram shared an event going on all throughout November with EnjoyRhinebeck.com. It's called Rhinebeck $10 Fest. Enjoy Rhinebeck explains that every Wednesday in November shoppers can get in on "exclusive $10 deals at shops, eateries and more."

On Instagram the post explains why they're focusing on $10 and how it can help the Rhinebeck community:

According to the Enjoy Rhinebeck Instagram feed, Rhinebeck $10 Fest will kick off on November 4th. As we get closer to the kick-off date Enjoy Rhinebeck will share the list of the participating businesses.

This holiday season will definitely be different, don't forget to support your friends and neighbors at their local businesses. Let's make shopping local the trend heading into 2021.

As always, stay safe while shopping. Wear your mask, bring hand sanitizer and respect social distancing rules.