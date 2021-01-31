Send Your Love to Veterans this Valentine’s Day

It’s no doubt that Valentine’s Day is all about love. Interestingly enough, I believe that times are always changing in which things are done differently. Valentine’s Day used to be the day just for couples that are together. More than ever, I see Valentine’s Day being showcased for almost everyone. Galentine’s Day ideas, to adopting a fur ever pet and even volunteering your time to show love are new ways of spending this holiday. It seems as if cupid has possibly retired. Valentine's Day is a reminder to share affection and love to our friends, family and those in need. On this holiday, let’s take time to do what we can do for our Veterans.

Sean Patrick Maloney has been putting Veteran’s first on Valentine's Day for years now. 2021 marks the 7th Annual Valentines for Veterans Program here in the Hudson Valley.

This event entails making Valentine’s Day cards for veterans. Maloney believes that by doing this, we can show our appreciation and respect for veterans and a way to honor their service.

These thoughtful Valentine’s Day cards will be sent to veterans within the Hudson Valley, those who reside at Castle Point and veteran service agencies as well.

This program allows anyone to send their love to heroes. I believe that it’s important to be kind to one another but especially more than ever. One little act of kindness could truly make someone’s day. Be the reason that someone smiles and has a better day.

Valentine’s Day mail can be sent to

Newburgh District Office

123 Grand Street, 2nd Floor

Newburgh, NY 12250 by Wednesday February 10th, 2021

https://seanmaloney.house.gov/valentines-for-veterans

Will you be sending your love to Veterans on this holiday? Share with us below.