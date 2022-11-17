Grab the tissues, this story is going to pull at your heartstrings.

I don't know about you, but I never skip past a Military reunion video on Youtube or TikTok. And every single time, by the end of the video I'm sobbing tears of joy. Well, a moment just like that happened recently in Newburgh, New York.

Earlier this week, The Newburgh Enlarged School District set the scene for the reunion, which took place on October 27th of this year, on Facebook involving one of their Kindergarteners and her father. They write:

Mr. Rios had been away from his family for several months and was anxious to reunite with his daughter. Gia and her classmates had no idea what was in store as they intently listened to their teacher reading a story. As she sat innocently unaware on the colorful rug in her classroom, Mr. Rios entered quietly. He was dressed in full uniform and almost every student noticed him as he walked in - all but one.

You can see in the photo below that Gia had absolutely no idea that her dad just entered the classroom:

But as Private First Class Nelson Rios walks around the students to his daughter's eye line, you can see Gia's immediate reaction:

Cue the waterworks. I need a whole tissue box for this one. Gia absolutely loses it when she realizes her dad is finally back home:

Newburgh Enlarged School District shared more of the story writing:

When Gia finally looked up, it took a moment for her to process, then her eyes widened. "Daddy!" she exclaimed, with a joyous, surprised filled yelp. She jumped up into his arms and the sweetest embrace ensued. Gia immediately began to cry tears of joy and held on tight enough to hold herself up. She did not want to let go of her father. Her dad was finally back home.

Gia's mom Eugenia Rios, Grandmother, Aunt, and Godfather were all there for the big surprise.

Later, while walking the halls the Newburgh School District reports that "two GAMS students passed by and Gia proudly shouted, "I got my dad!" Gimme those tissues again.

Welcome home Private First Class Rios, thank you for your service. And Gia, enjoy having your dad back home!

