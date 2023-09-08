Are There Multiple Mystery Machines Throughout the Hudson Valley?

Jinkies, are we seeing double?

Scooby Dooby Dooo where are you? It looks like somewhere in the Hudson Valley. Everyone has heard of the lovable dog Scooby Doo, his crew and their infamous Mystery Machine. Scooby Doo and his crew have really become cultural icons and each new generation still seems to be enthralled with them. Speaking of the Mystery Machine, one Hudson Valley listener came face to face with it...or a great replica of it.

One of the best things about being part of the Morning Grind is getting to interact with all of the fun listeners who call in. They are usually driving to work during the show (since it's early) and they let us know what is really happening on the Hudson Valley roadways. One listener called in and was chatting with us and all of a sudden, he stopped and said he saw a car that looked like it was painted like the Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo. Nick and I chuckled, but I wanted to check this car out so I asked him to take a picture and send it us. Our listeners are the best so he immediately sent it and what do you know...it does look like the Mystery Machine.

J. Kovalsky/Canva J. Kovalsky/Canva loading...

Over the past few years there's been another car that kept popping up throughout the Hudson Valley that also really resembled the Mystery Machine. I believe it was spotted in Kingston, Poughkeepsie and all the way up to Lake George. The car our listener spotted is different, but it makes you wonder....how many Mystery Machines are there throughout the Hudson Valley? Do you think more will start appearing? Let us know on the station app if you have seen one of the Mystery Machines driving by.

Jinkies...

