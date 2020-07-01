Scenic Hudson To Renovate Prime Real Estate By The Walkway

The main entrance to the Poughkeepsie side of the Walkway Over The Hudson will have some new neighbors after an affiliate of Scenic Hudson Hudson purchased the property at 58 Parker Ave in Poughkeepsie.

The Poughkeepsie Journal reports the building was built in 1910 and would house the Stanford Gage Company for 77 years before closing down. They manufactured measurement tools but the property has sat vacant since they closed up shop in 2002.

Northside Junction, LLC an affiliate of Scenic Hudson recently purchased the property and it will now be redeveloped into office space while preserving the existing green space for public use. The interior will be renovated as office space and Scenic Hudson will relocate some staff there while leaving plenty of space for other potential non-profits.

The project is expected to take two to three years to complete and will involve the removal of asbestos and other contaminants report the Journal.

The Parker Avenue buildings have fallen into disrepair in recent years and are covered in graffiti. Scenic Hudson plans to immediately secure the property and begin to clean up work in the coming months.

There is much activity planned for the area as the construction of the new East Gate of the Walkway Over The Hudson is ongoing and a new stretch of trail will connect Parker Ave with the new Hudson Heritage development as well as Marist College.

