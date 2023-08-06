Savannah Bananas Baseball Circus Coming to New York

The most extreme baseball team on the planet is touring and making a few stops in New York.

I grew up in Michigan and we had the Detroit Tigers. There are some passionate fans but I don't think any Detroit fan is as excited as a New York baseball fan. Whether you're a Yankees or Mets fan there are some die-hards in our state and for good reasons. We have some amazing teams and awesome venues. New York is also home to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

A crazy game of baseball is coming to Cooperstown next month. The Savannah Bananas mix the sport of baseball with dancing elements of the circus to create a fun experience. You may have seen these games on social media. People look like they are having an absolute blast.

The Savannah Bananas are bringing their entertaining show to Cooperstown on Saturday, September 16. That show is unfortunately sold out. Tickets are tough to get for all of their New York shows but you can still get on a wait list for the show in Syracuse. Here is the link to their full schedule.

This kind of baseball isn't just nuts it is bananas.

Have you ever been to one of these shows before?

Here is some more craziness that you can expect to see at one of their games.'