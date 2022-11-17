It's a time-honored tradition and one Ulster County town is ready to bring in the holidays.

As the holidays approach, many of us are starting to get things together for whichever holiday you and your family celebrate. If you celebrate Christmas and participate in mailing Santa a wish list yearly, we have some great news as one Saugerties resident has announced that Santa's Mailbox will be open for business real soon.

Kayla Nadel/Facebook/Canva

Santa's Mailbox in Saugerties

According to a recent Facebook post folks in the Saugerties area can start mailing their Christmas letters to Santa on Wednesday, November 23rd, "Get writing those letters, boys and girls! Santa’s mailbox will be going up on November 23rd!" The Santa's mailbox will be located at the corner of Main and Market Street in Saugerties until Sunday, December 18th.

Santa's Mailing Address

The organizers of "Santa's Mail" wanted to remind everyone that plans on sending Santa a letter this year that they need to make sure that there's a return address on each envelope to ensure that the elves are able to send it to the right person. Santa's address is 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.

canva

Do Letters Require a Stamp?

Organizers said that there's no need for a stamp to mail Santa this year and if kids send a letter using their mailbox they can expect to hear back from Santa before Christmas as long as there is a correct return address on each envelope.

Many Saugerties residents thanked organizers for doing a great job in spreading holiday cheer this year saying, "I love this thank you for always doing this stuff. It makes Christmas so magical." We couldn't agree more!!

If your town does something similar to what Saugerties is doing please let us know and we will do what we can to spread the word!

