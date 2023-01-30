Astonishing: “Luckiest Guy” Escapes Scary Route 17 Crash

Every so often, something so incredible happens that even photographs can't be believed.

One driver is lucky to be alive after a serious crash on Route 17 near Woodbury, NY completely demolished their pickup truck. The opponent? A roughly 50,000-pound tractor-trailer.

The absolute carnage captured by the Woodbury Fire Department (WFD) below shows exactly how lucky the driver was to escape with their lives.

Major Motor Vehicle Accident on Route 17

"Pickup vs tractor trailer Route 17," a Facebook post from the WFD began. "Driver was transported with minor injuries." The simple caption was a stark comparison to how serious this collision was.

Driver Escapes with "Minor Injuries"

"This driver needs to go and buy lotto tickets. Someone is watching over him", said one Orange County, NY resident. "I passed this accident this morning I thought this person was done. God was with this person," shared another.

A closer inspection shows that the pickup truck was literally torn in half by the tractor-trailer (below).

The Dangers of Route 17 in the Hudson Valley, NY

While there are no reports on the cause of the collision, many local drivers expressed their worries about the safety of Route 17. Several recent accidents, including a massive dump truck that overturned in Sullivan County last year, have made the Hudson Valley wary of the major roadway.

Others would argue that Route 17 is the least of the Hudson Valley's roadway worries. Check out the most dangerous New York roads below, and keep scrolling for some comic relief with the funniest road names in our area.

