Since 1993, hungry customers looking for delicious and unique food flocked from all over the Hudson Valley and beyond to visit one of the most special restaurants in our area. 29 years and two locations later, their doors are closing.

Restaurants Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY

The Hudson Valley is full of unique small businesses, but there are very few that have withstood the test of time. In 2022, we've said goodbye to the Rainbow Drive-In in Port Ewen, NY, three separate Mexican restaurants in New Paltz, NY, and even the Kingston favorite, Bop to Tottom. None, however, had been open as long as the landmark restaurant in Rosendale, NY.

The Rosendale Cafe in Rosendale, NY

The Rosendale Cafe, the beloved vegetarian restaurant that has served amazing food, hosted world-renowned musicians, and even held weekly salsa dancing lessons, surprised the local community when they recently announced that they were taking a "hiatus", and closed their doors on October 1st.

Rosendale Cafe Closing

There is some solace to be taken from the fact that this was a personal choice from the owners and not a forced decision, but it is leaving a huge hole in the Hudson Valley restaurant landscape.

Called a "stalwart vegetarian and folk-music institution" by the New York Times, the Cafe holds many dear memories for Hudson Valley residents, including me. Not only did I grow up inside the restaurant (my best friend was the owner's son), but my wife and I had our wedding there. They also went out with a bang.

The author's (hi! that's me) wedding reception ended with a sparkler sendoff at the Rosendale Cafe (Leo Ayala/The Polished Portrait)

Rosendale Cafe Closed on October 1st

I had the privilege of attending their "closing party" on October 1st, and it was full of everything the Rosendale Cafe is known for: amazing people, a gorgeous Hudson Valley backdrop, and of course the best vegetarian (or any, in my opinion) food in the area. This is what they're saying about the Cafe's future.

The Rosendale Cafe's goodby party (Jonah/TSM)

The Plan for the Rosendale Cafe

The wonderful people behind the Rosendale Cafe were very clear in their wording when they made their original announcement: the restaurant is currently "taking a hiatus". This is important to note since it does appear that the Cafe will remain selectively active during this time of transition. Tomorrow night (Friday 10/21), for example, the Rosendale Cafe will open to host "Dance for Democracy" with New York State Senator Jen Metzger.

While there will never be a better vegetarian lasagna, sweet potato and black bean burrito, or coconut cake than the Rosendale Cafe made, we are still surrounded by some great restaurant choices in the Hudson Valley. Check out some other hidden gems below, and keep scrolling to see your best options when you want the cooking brought to you, hibachi-style.

