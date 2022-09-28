When I first started following this story early this morning (September 28th, 2022) it was my hope that by the time I published this article I would be able to report it as a happy ending.

Yesterday afternoon (September 27th, 2022) Zachary S. Hull and Giana A. St. Hilaire who are both 14 years of age were reported missing from the Rondout Valley High School. Hope 845 Alive was the first place that was reporting the story on social media. Later in the day, the Ulster County Sheriff's Department posted on their Facebook page that they needed the public's help locating the missing teens.

Ulster County Missing Teens Found Safe on Berme Road

Fortunately as of approximately 9 PM tonight (September 28, 2022) I can report that both Hope Alive 845 and the Ulster County Sheriff's department are reporting that the teens have been found safe and have been reunited with their families.

The juveniles who were reported missing earlier this evening have been located and are in good health. A member of the community spotted the pair walking on Berme Road in the Town of Marbletown and called the Sheriff’s Office. Our members responded and returned them home.

Thank you all for the assistance and sharing the message. (via Ulster County Sheriff's Department Facebook)

14-Year-Old Boy and Girl Missing in Ulster County Found Safe

Earlier in the day while both teens were missing it had been determined that they had been seen together and most likely had disappeared on their own. Foul play was not necessarily suspected but that could not be confirmed. Fortunately, it appears that the teens had been together and were not part of any suspicious activity.

Both the Ulster County Sheriff's Department and Hope Alive 845 were happy to report that the teens were found safe after missing for approximately 24 hours.

