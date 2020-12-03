Rocky the Owl to Take Flight with Frontier Airlines

Who knew that this would be one of the biggest stories out of the Hudson Valley this year?

Rocky the Owl is finding a new home in the skies. And, no. This has nothing to do with the owl being released back into the wild last week.

If you've been living under a rock, or in a tree, let us catch you up. A few weeks ago when the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was being set up down in New York City one of the tree maintenance workers came across a small owl. The team reached out to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties to get the owl to a safe place and to rehab it back to health.

The saw-whet owl stayed in the tree for miles as the tree traveled from Oneonta, New York down to the Big Apple.

Once at Ravensbeard, the owl was given the name of Rockefeller aka, Rocky, and took the world by storm.

Rocky the Owl is now a pop-culture icon. So much so that she got her own plane, kind of...

Frontier Airline announced on December 1st that Rocky will join 100 other animals on the Frontier fleet.

In a press release Vice President of Marketing for Frontier, Tyri Squyres said "We’re always looking for new ideas for our plane tails and when we heard the story of Rocky, we thought it entirely befitting that this intrepid little owl be honored on one of our tails." Squyres added “Rocky will be remembered for years to come with her very special story enjoyed by thousands of travelers who fly on ‘Rocky the Owl.’”

Rocky the Owl will join the Frontier Fleet on the A320neo aircraft in 2021.