Rhinebeck Bank Branches Reopening

If you're like me, and you bank at any of the twelve or so Rhinebeck Bank locations across the Hudson Valley and are tired of not being able to do your banking inside, we have good news!! According to an email sent out to customers over the weekend, starting today, February 8th all lobbies at Rhinebeck Banks are reopened.

According to a similar email sent to existing customers back in early December, Rhinebeck Bank told us that they've decided to close all branches for in-person banking due to rising concerns with COVID-19. Now some two months later Rhinebeck Bank has made it official, "Our branch lobbies will be reopening on Monday, February 8th under regular business hours."

The email stated that they remain committed to providing a safe banking environment for our all of their customers and have put some safety measures to provide a safe in-person banking experience for customers. One new measure will be a greeter at each entrance to all branches. The greeter will be there to welcome everyone and will ask each customer to identify themselves before being allowed inside. Here are all of the health and safety measures the bank is taking to allow them to reopen:

Sanitize high-touch surfaces. "All high-touch customer surfaces within the branch are sanitized daily. Our drive-up lane hardware and ATM keypads continue to be cleaned three times daily to protect our customers and branch employees."

Mask/face covering requirements. "We will continue to require our employees and customers to wear masks or face coverings at all times while in our branches."

Protective shields. "We will continue to use clear plastic shields at our teller counters and at desks used for customer interactions as an additional means of protection for our customers and employees."

Practice social distancing."To continue our practice of social distancing, we ask that you stand at least 6 feet away from other customers while in our branch. To help, we have placed instructive decals on our branch floors."

Almost all of the Rhinebeck branches in the Hudson Valley operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can check your bank branch and get more information online here.