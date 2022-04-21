Retiring New York Detective Shot In Hudson Valley, 1 Dead

An officer who protected the Hudson Valley for 27-years is fighting for his life after he was shot days before he was set to retire. A father of five is dead.

On Wednesday around 2:10 p.m., members of the FBI's Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, a multi-agency task force including members of the Yonkers Police Department, were conducting a law enforcement investigation in the area of Elm Street and Linden Street related to illegal firearms.

FBI Investigates Yonkers Deli

Taskforce members attempted to stop several individuals who entered the bodega deli at 115 Elm Street.

CBS New York/YouTube CBS New York/YouTube loading...

A Yonkers Police Detective assigned to the task force attempted to detain one of the suspects inside the store when that suspect fired a concealed handgun at the detective, striking him in the abdomen, according to the Yonkers Police Department.

New York Detective Shot in Westchester County, NY

The Yonkers Police Department has yet to identify the detective, but CBS identified him as Brian Menton. Menton is said to have lost a "tremendous amount of blood" but officials believe he will survive.

Menton underwent emergency surgery for life-threatening internal injuries; he is currently listed in serious but stable condition, according to the Yonkers Police Department.

CBS New York/YouTube CBS New York/YouTube loading...

Menton, a 27-year decorated veteran of the Yonkers Police Department, was scheduled to retire in a week.

Alleged Suspect, Father Of Five, Fatally Shot In Hudson Valley, New York

After Menton was shot, an FBI agent returned fire, striking the alleged suspect. The 28-year-old suspect was declared deceased at the hospital

Police also didn't identify the suspect, but Vanessa Jackson, the suspect's mother, identified him as Bryant Jackson Adams Jr.

Vanessa said her son is a father of five who was visiting from the Atlanta area and was not involved in any type of illegal activity.

CBS New York/YouTube CBS New York/YouTube loading...

"You won't let me identify his body, nothing. You just killed my child, now you're having him sit in the morgue, telling me 'Oh well, what do you want me to do?'" Jackson said, according to NBC. "I want to see my son...I have been to Jacobi, St. John's, Yonkers General just to find out my son was laying right there at St. Joseph's Hospital."

Illegal Guns Allegedly Found At The Yonkers Crime Scene

Police say two illegal guns, including one that allegedly belonged to Jackson were recovered at the scene.

The Yonkers Police Department confirmed surveillance video captured the shooting event. However, police have yet to release surveillance video.

The FBI confirmed the shooting but has yet to fully comment.

CBS New York/YouTube CBS New York/YouTube loading...

"Earlier today, members of our Westchester County Safe Streets task force were involved in a shooting incident in Yonkers, NY. As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further information to provide at this time," the FBI New York tweeted on Wednesday.

The 10 Most Dangerous and Violent Cities in New York State [List]

Watch Out For These 5 Dangerous Invasive Pests In New York State