REPORT: Hudson Valley Raised More Money for Biden Than Trump

A new report looks at the fundraising across the U.S. and we break down how the Hudson Valley spent its money for the 2020 election.

A new report by The New York Times analyzed the fundraising for the two major presidential candidates, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. According to this report, Biden has an estimated 4.9 million donors and Trump has an estimated 2.7 million donors. This analysis looked at 25 million donations since April that went to candidates directly, not their respective parties. In the last six months, Biden has raised $1.07 billion and Trump has raised $734 million.

In zipcodes that have a median income of $100,000, Biden raised $486 million and Trump raised $167 million. According to the report, zip-codes that had 65% of residents with college degrees, Biden raised $478 million and Trump raised $104 million. In zip-codes with a lower education level, Trump led Biden by nearly $40 million.

When looking at the Hudson Valley, the money donated to political candidates overwhelmingly went to Biden. We dove into data from the report from major metro areas in the Hudson Valley, Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Newburgh, and Middletown. We looked at the following zip codes: 12440, 10940, 12601, 12603, and 12401. These are the only Hudson Valley metro zip codes we could locate data on from the New York Times report.

Overall, Biden raised $470,415 in the Hudson Valley. Trump raised $264,070. Dutchess and Ulster County raised more money for Biden than Trump. In Poughkeepsie, which houses two zip codes, 12601 and 12603, $286,476 was raised for Biden and $100,829 was raised for Trump. Kingston raised $93,918 for Biden and $49,731 for Trump.

Orange County, however, raised more money for Trump than Biden. Middletown raised $54,053 for Trump and $42,204 for Biden. Newburgh raised $59,457 for Trump and $47,817 for Biden.